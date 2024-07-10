GIFT a SubscriptionGift
German firm Nemetschek Group steps up operations in India

Published - July 10, 2024 09:32 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Germany’s Nemetschek Group, a provider of software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction (AEC) and media industries, has announced its expansion into the Indian market with its efficiency enhancing offerings.

The company on Wednesday opened its Mumbai office. Previously it had opened a Research & Development centre in Hyderabad.

Nirmalya Chatterjee, Country VP, Nemetschek Group- Indian Subcontinent while addressing the media said, “India’s construction market is poised for exponential growth, projected to become the third largest globally by 2025.” 

“Our solutions are already recognised here, and now, by engaging directly with enterprise-level customers and expanding our network of channel partners, we aim to elevate the industry standards,” he added.

Yves Padrines, CEO, The Nemetschek Group said, “With a large number of construction projects, including around 9,500 National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) projects and a booming real estate market, India represents a significant opportunity for us.” 

“Our advanced BIM [Building Information Modeling] tools and integrated platforms will streamline workflows, reduce project timelines, and promote sustainability,” he added. 

“Launching an office in Mumbai today, in addition to our R&D centre in Hyderabad, reflects our commitment to continuous innovation and support for the local industry. We are here to build long-term relationships and contribute to India’s building industry and infrastructural development,” he further said.

Nemetschek India said it would collaborate with local firms and educational institutions to nurture talent and drive innovation. 

The company plans to engage with local stakeholders through bespoke marketing campaigns, training sessions, and workshops, it added.

