For Business Pages

Laurus’s partner rolls out Pregabalin in U.S.

Laurus Labs on Monday said its exclusive distribution partner Rising Pharmaceuticals had launched a generic version of Lyrica (Pregabalin) capsules in the U.S. market. A product indicated for management of neuropathic pain, Pregabalin capsules had U.S. sales of around $5.4 billion for the 12 months ended March, Laurus Labs said, citing IMS Health figures.

Laurus Labs founder and CEO Satyanarayana Chava said the company was happy to develop and manufacture Pregabalin capsules for Rising Pharmaceuticals in the U.S.

Noting that the manufacturing facilities were in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, he said currently, they have five billion units per year capacity which could be expanded to eight million units per year based on the demand. “As we move forward in the FDF (finished dosage forms) segment backed by our API manufacturing facilities, with strategic partnerships in place, we will strengthen our portfolio for driving long-term, sustainable growth by leveraging our partnerships and global presence,” he said.

Rising had received the final approval from the USFDA for the abbreviated new drug application. The generic version has been launched in all eight commercially available strengths, the release from Laurus said.

Rising Pharmaceuticals CEO Vimal Kavuru said the commercialisation of Pregabalin capsules was one of the largest volume launches for the company this year and provide a cost-effective treatment option for people living with debilitating neuropathic pain conditions. Rising Pharmaceuticals sells generic prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products under the Rising label to leading wholesalers, chain drug stores, distributors and mass merchandisers.