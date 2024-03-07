GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Feb. auto retail sales rises 13% YoY, says FADA

March 07, 2024 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

In February 2024, the Indian automobile retail segment witnessed a growth of 13% Year on Year (YoY) across all vehicle categories led by two- and three-wheelers.

“2W, 3W, PV, Tractors and CV sectors registered growth rates of 13%, 24%, 12%, 11% and 5% respectively,” the Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA) said in a statement.

The 2W market growth of 13% YoY was notably driven by the rural sector, demand for premium models and strong performance of entry-level segments, it said.

The 3W market saw a significant 24% YoY increase, with EVs constituting 53% of this growth, highlighting a shift towards Electric E-Rickshaws and an increase in first-time users, it added. 

FADA said PV segment recorded a 12% YoY growth, marking the highest February sales figures ever, driven by new product introductions and enhanced vehicle availability.

“ Elevated inventory levels in the PV segment, remaining at 50-55 days, pose a significant concern, necessitating OEMs to adjust production to reduce dealer carrying costs,” it said. 

The CV sector achieved a 5% YoY growth, overcoming challenges such as cash flow shortages and election-related purchase deferrals, it added.  

“The 2W market’s 13% YoY growth was driven by the rural sector, premium model demand, and strong entry-level segment performance, with broader product availability and compelling offers enhancing product acceptance. Factors like favourable marriage dates and improved economic conditions also contributed to this positive growth,” said Manish Raj Singhania, president, FADA.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.