Enterprises will be better prepared in 2022 to combat cyber attacks: Trend Micro

Global organisations will be more alert and better prepared in 2022 to combat cyber attacks, forecast Trend Micro, a cybersecurity firm.

Research, foresight, and automation were critical for organisations to manage risk and secure their workforce, it said.

According to Trend Micro, threat actors in 2022 will focus ransomware attacks on cloud and data-centre workloads and exposed services to take advantage of a large number of employees continuing to work from home. Vulnerabilities will be weaponised in record time and chained with privilege escalation bugs to drive successful campaigns.

“It’s been a tough couple of years for cybersecurity teams, disrupted by work-from-home mandates and challenged as corporate attack surfaces have exploded in size,” said Vijendra Katiyar, Country Manager, India & SAARC, Trend Micro. “However, as hybrid work emerges and more certainty returns day-to-day, security leaders will be able to plot a strategy to plug gaps and make the bad guys work much harder.”

Trend Micro said it blocked 40.9 billion email threats, malicious files and malicious URLs for customers all over the globe in the first half of 2021, a 47% year-on-year increase.

IoT systems, global supply chains, cloud environments, and DevOps functions would be in the crosshairs. Also, more sophisticated commodity malware strains would be aimed at SMBs, the company further said.