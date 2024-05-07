GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

EMotorad to set up electric cycle gigafactory in Pune

May 07, 2024 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

EMotorad, which is into manufacture of electric cycles, has announced to expand its production capabilities and set up an electric cycle gigafactory in Pune for an unspecified amount.

To be spread over 2,40,000 sq. ft in phase 1, the new facility to be operational in August 2024, will focus on manufacturing giga components, including the battery, motor, display, and charger. With an initial capacity of 5 lakh electric cycles each year, the gigafactory will meet the demand from India and the world market, the company said.

EMotorad said the electric cycle gigafactory would be constructed in four phases. Phase 1 operations are slated to begin in August this year.

Kunal Gupta, Founder & CEO, EMotorad said, “This factory marks a significant step forward for us to penetrate deeper into the European and North American markets, and we look forward to hosting clients from around the world.”

Founder and Corporate Strategist Rajib Gangopadhyay said, “This is a giant leap of faith which shows the strength of Indian manufacturing, its massive potential, and growth that’s borderless. Our journey across 4 years is just the start and we aim to inspire start-ups from all domains to dream big and firmly position India in the global landscape.”

The company said it had achieved 370% domestic growth last year and was the biggest exporter of electric cycles from India.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.