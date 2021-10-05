Ekki Pumps invests in agri start-up

Ekki Pumps of Coimbatore has invested an undisclosed amount in Kissan Pro, a Bengaluru-based agri tech start-up. Kissan Pro, founded in 2020, provides a platform to empower farmers through technology, design, and data science. Its services include yield forecast, plant health monitoring, and irrigation equipment automation. Kissan Pro currently provides crop advisory to more than 25,000 farmers and also supplies inputs and marketing services to about 7,000 farmers in Ranchi, Hazaribagh and Bokaro districts.

UAE-based Manu Midha of Innovacer, White Hill Ventures, and Amit Tripathy of OYO, are some of the other investors, Kissan Pro said in a release.

Ravindra Dasoundhi, a co-founder and CEO of Kissan Pro, said in the press release that with the partnership with Ekki, Kissan Pro can make a “massive impact” at the grass-roots level.

Kanishka Arumugam, co-CEO of Ekki, said the company had unveiled a digital innovation unit as a division to pursue open innovation in co-ordination with external partners. One of the main focus areas for the division is to partner with start-ups in the areas of water, agriculture, property and clean technologies.

“We are consolidating our existing business and looking at future. Such partnerships will help Ekki serve farmers with more value added products,” he said.