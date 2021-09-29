Eka rolls out treasury management solution

Eka Software Solutions, a cloud-based enterprise software provider, has announced the introduction of Eka Treasury Management, a financial management solution that provides CFOs with unified data on the company’s cash flows, liquidity position and foreign exchange (FX) risk.

The solution offers tools and functionality to control cash, liquidity and risk positions, manage compliance and working capital, and perform hedge accounting, the firm said.

Manav Garg, Eka CEO and Founder said, “Over the last decade, we have seen a significant shift in the scope and demands of the CFO office due to globalisation, increasing regulatory requirements, and the speed of technology innovation.”

“The introduction of Eka Treasury Management marks an important step in our evolution as a company as we strive to deliver the world’s most comprehensive, deterministic platform for business leaders across the energy, manufacturing, mining and metals industries,” he added.