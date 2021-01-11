Dr. Reddy’s launches generic of Uloric in U.S.

Drugmaker Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has launched Febuxostat Tablets, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Uloric (Febuxostat) Tablets, in the U.S. market.

A release from Dr. Reddy’s, citing IQVIA Health numbers, said the Uloric brand and generic had U.S. sales of around $108 million MAT for the 12 months ended October 2020. The product is for the management of hyperuricemia or high uric acid level in adult patients with gout. Uloric is a trademark of Japanese firm Teijin.

The launch by Dr. Reddy’s follows approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) and the Febuxostat Tablets are available in 40 mg and 80 mg strengths in bottle count sizes of 30 tablets, the release said.

