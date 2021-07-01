DotReview starts operations

DotReview, that aims to provide founders and investors with a platform to ensure that the former’s time is spent less looking for the right investors and more on building and scaling up their product, has commenced its operations, the firm said.

“Founders usually take 6-7 months to find the right investors. We want founders to focus more on their product and save time by finding the right investor faster. That’s where we come into play,” said Jasveer Singh, co-fFounder & CEO.

“Most founders know that bad money could be more detrimental than lack of money, but the irony is that they have almost no way of confirming it while they are in the middle of fundraising. We provide the right solution to that problem,” said Pearl Agarwal, co-founder.

ends