DLF reports record sales at DLF Privana West

Published - May 09, 2024 10:34 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

DLF Ltd. on Thursday said its latest luxury residential venture ‘DLF Privana West’ achieved sell-out value of about ₹5,590 crore, within three days. Located in Sector 76 and 77, this high-rise development spans over 12.572 acres.

“This milestone follows the earlier triumph of DLF Privana South’s sellout in January 2024,” the company said in a statement.

Comprising 795 residences across 5 towers, DLF Privana West a collection of 4BHK apartments and penthouses, ensuring privacy with no two residences overlooking each other. 

Aakash Ohri, Jt. Managing Director and Chief Business Officer, DLF Home Developers Ltd. said, “After the overwhelming success of DLF Privana’s inaugural project DLF Privana South, ‘DLF Privana West’ emerges as the next chapter in this story, meticulously designed to cater to homebuyers’ aspirations for spacious, luxurious abodes within a vibrant, well-connected community.”

A substantial portion of buyers comprised NRIs, he said.

