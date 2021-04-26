Business

DGFT unveils help desk for trade

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), an arm of the Commerce Ministry has set up a ‘COVID-19 Helpdesk.’ According to a statement, with trade facing difficulties due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, the help desk would look into issues related to import and export licensing, customs-clearance delays, import or export documentation, banking matters, etc.

The helpdesk will also collect and collate trade-related issues concerning other ministries, departments and State governments and co-ordinate with them to provide possible solutions. Exporters and importers can log on to the DGFT website and access the helpdesk or email their issues to dgftedi@nic.in with the subject header “COVID-19 Helpdesk”. They can also call the toll free number 1800-111-550. They can use the status tracker to know the status of the resolution, the release said.

