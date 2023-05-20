Demand for security, fire safety to rise: experts

May 20, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - MUMBAI

The commercial security market in India which has been growing steadily over the past few years, driven by increasing awareness about the need for security among businesses and the government, is expected to get a leg up from various smart cities that are in the making.

The market includes a range of security products and services, such as access control systems, video surveillance systems, fire alarm systems, intrusion detection systems, and security personnel, experts said.

Given the nature of external security threats, State Governments are also increasingly adopting video surveillance to improve security and safety, they added.

Top industry leaders and innovators who came together at Security and Fire Expo (SAFE), West India held in Mumbai, highlighted the need for heightened security and fire safety in today’s environment.

Dr Rukmani Krishnamurthy, Ex-Director, Directorate of Forensic Science Laboratories, Government of Maharashtra said, “By integrating innovative security measures, such as CCTV, RDX detection, and more, we are extending the realm of forensics into the corporate sector.”

“Cybersecurity is now a critical necessity, backed by government focus and the need for corporate monitoring to minimize risks. Our approach includes preventive training for law enforcement, corporate professionals, and individuals in positions of power,” she said.

Ashish P. Dhakan, MD & CEO, Prama Hikvision India Pvt. Ltd said, “We see a great synergy of these products with the safe reopening phenomenon happening in the post-pandemic times. The schools, stores, offices, retail shops and many other application scenarios can benefit from the ‘touch-free’ experience that face recognition technology provides.”

Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India, said, “The government has taken various initiatives to increase security services revenue which will benefit the citizens as well as the security and surveillance services industry. This is particularly true for the western region of India, which has several smart cities and offers strategic vantage points from a security perspective.”

“A modern civil city should be able to showcase seamlessly safe, smart, energy-efficient, and technologically advanced features. Moreover, rapid technological advancements in artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, internet of things (IoT), and cybersecurity are driving the security market in India setting the tone for India’s transition to safer and smarter cities,” he added.

SAFE West India 2023 event is showcasing products and services such as Drones AI & IOT & Network Security, Surveillance Cameras with Night Vision, Digital Video Recorders, Encoders & Decoders, Security Alarm System, Audio Video Door Phones, RFID Systems, Bio Metric Systems among others.