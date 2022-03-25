Dell launches campaign `to reimagine PC as a gateway to learning’
`Country’s PC usage stands at 11%, indicating scope for massive adoption’
Bengaluru Dell Technologies has unveiled a country-wide campaign, `Yeh Hai Padhai 2.0’ to highlight the importance of personal computers (PCs) in education. The tech firm said the country’s PC adoption currently stood at 11%, indicating a huge scope for massive adoption. The campaign was meant to reimagine the PC as a gateway to learning, especially with schools and colleges adopting hybrid learning at scale, in a rapidly transforming digital world, it further said in a statement.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.