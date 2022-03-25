Business

Dell launches campaign `to reimagine PC as a gateway to learning’

Bengaluru Dell Technologies has unveiled a country-wide campaign, `Yeh Hai Padhai 2.0’ to highlight the importance of personal computers (PCs) in education. The tech firm said the country’s PC adoption currently stood at 11%, indicating a huge scope for massive adoption. The campaign was meant to reimagine the PC as a gateway to learning, especially with schools and colleges adopting hybrid learning at scale, in a rapidly transforming digital world, it further said in a statement.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 25, 2022 10:51:16 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/business/dell-launches-campaign-to-reimagine-pc-as-a-gateway-to-learning/article65259550.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY