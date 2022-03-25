Dell launches campaign `to reimagine PC as a gateway to learning’

`Country’s PC usage stands at 11%, indicating scope for massive adoption’

Bengaluru Dell Technologies has unveiled a country-wide campaign, `Yeh Hai Padhai 2.0’ to highlight the importance of personal computers (PCs) in education. The tech firm said the country’s PC adoption currently stood at 11%, indicating a huge scope for massive adoption. The campaign was meant to reimagine the PC as a gateway to learning, especially with schools and colleges adopting hybrid learning at scale, in a rapidly transforming digital world, it further said in a statement.