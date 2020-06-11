Shaktikanta Das, agencies review health of rated entities

Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das met the MD & CEOs of various rating agencies on Thursday and discussed issues related to the macroeconomic situation and health of institutions rated by the agencies. The meeting was also attended by Deputy Governors.

“Credit Rating Agencies’ assessment of the macroeconomic situation and outlook on various sectors including the financial sector; perspectives on the overall financial health of the entities rated by the CRAs,” RBI said in a statement, listing the issues discussed. It also dwelt on factors that affected credit ratings in the current context and sought feedback on ways to further strengthen rating processes.