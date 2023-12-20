Customer experience firm Teleperformance to hire 20,000 people in 2024, to expand base in India

December 20, 2023 10:30 pm | Updated 10:31 pm IST - MUMBAI

Teleperformance (TP), the French multinational customer experience company and global leader in business digital services, having an employee base of nearly 90,000 in India, is planning to hire an additional 20,000 employees in 2024 as part of its announcement to have 1,50,000 employees in the country by the end of 2025.

“We are on course of that journey [of having 1.5 lakh people by 2025]. This is due to the growth seen in 2023 and expected growth in 2024. Also due to the vision of achieving scale and enabling transformation. We are excited to create opportunities,” said Anish Mukker, CEO India, Teleperformance in an interview.

The company, which has operations in 15 Indian cities from 34 sites in 2023 added two new sites this year, one each in Hyderabad and Gurugram. One more site will be operational in Greater Noida in February 2024, Mr. Mukkar said.

“We will continue to expand our operations in India and we will have a total of 36 sites by 2025. We are in active discussion with real estate companies to start a Mega Site either in North or West India that will also house the TP University,” he said.

To be located in a Tier 1 city, this site will have residential programme for 8,000 to 9,000 employees. This campus will have all the facilities to provide a holistic lifestyle for the company’s employees.

Besides this the company has also announced plans to have work places in two Tier III cities to attract local talent. It will also expand its staff strength in Tier II cities by 20%.

The company has also announced to hire more people with disabilities and from the LGBTQ community to have a diverse workforce.

It has about 1,100 employees who are disabled including 250 hard of hearing and mute. These 250 employees have been deployed in the service of 4 large multinational companies.

“About 2% of our employees would be from the disabled section. So in 2024, we would double their number,” Mr. Mukker said.

Commenting on the company’s €3 billion acquisition of its rival Majorel which was completed earlier in December, Mr. Mukker said, “The combination of the two companies has made Teleperformance the true leader in customer care and digital business services industries with even greater scale, stronger company leadership and deeper expertise across key vertical industries.” “Together, we are further refining our digital service offerings to help the world’s leading brands operate with greater agility. This includes significant, new scale in Asia and Africa, two of the biggest geographic opportunities for the future,” he said.

He said with an economic slowdown being predicted for 2024, the company’s expanded scale, deep industry expertise and digital experience of its combined companies make Teleperformance an even stronger partner to help organizations streamline and whether the economic uncertainties.

The newly combined company has nearly 500,000 team members in more than 95 countries, serving over 170 countries with more than 300 languages and dialects.

As a result of the acquisition, Teleperformance is now an over 10 billion euros revenue business services company with a strong presence in all major economies of the world.