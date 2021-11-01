Business

CUMI Q2 net rises 25% on higher sales

Murugappa group firm Carborundum Universal Ltd. (CUMI) standalone net profit for the second quarter ended September rose 25% to almost ₹63 crore on improved sales volume.

Income from operations rose 30% to ₹551 crore. Revenues from abrasives, ceramics and electro-minerals stood at ₹268 crore, ₹172 crore and ₹142 crore respectively, CUMI said.

CUMI’s arm Foskor Zirconia (Pty) Ltd., South Africa, had incurred a ₹3.70 crore loss for the six-month period ended September, of which ₹1.89 crore had been considered in the group’s consolidated financials, being parent’s share.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 1, 2021 10:41:06 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/cumi-q2-net-rises-25-on-higher-sales/article37292128.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY