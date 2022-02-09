Business

Cost of State debt jumps41 bps to 7.24%

States on Tuesday had to pay a higher price to bond investors as the weighted average cut-off rate jumped by a hefty 41 basis points to 7.24%. In the previous auction of State Development Loans (SDLs) last Tuesday, the cut-off was only 6.8%.

However, the weighted average cut-off for the 10-year state debt issuance hit a record 7.29% on Tuesday. This is 8 basis points (bps) higher than 7.21% seen last week and the spread between the 10-year G-secs yield and SDLs widened to 48 bps from 38 bps.

On Tuesday, the 10-year G-secs yield eased to 6.81% compared with the 6.83% last week.


