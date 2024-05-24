GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Coromandel introduces 10 new products

Published - May 24, 2024 10:50 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Agriculture solutions provider Coromandel International has introduced 10 new products, include three patented, aimed at enhancing crop yield, controlling pest infestations and fostering sustainable agricultural practices.

For one of the patented products, Prachand, it has partnered with ISK Japan. The product utilises advanced Japanese technology to safeguard paddy crops from destructive pests such as stem borers and leaf folders, mitigating potential yield losses of up to 70% to the farmer, Coromandel said on Friday. Other new products include an innovative neem coated bio plant and soil health promoter and five generic formulations, including three herbicides, providing high-impact comprehensive crop protection solutions.

The business has been strengthening its product portfolio in the last few years and share of sales from new products in 2023-24 stood at 15%. The latest addition would further enrich the product offerings, the company said in a release.

It is for the first time Coromandel International is introducing 10 new products in a year. While one of them is developed through Japanese collaboration and four are result of in-house research, Executive Director, CPC, Bio Products and Retail  Raghuram Devarakonda said.

