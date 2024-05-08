GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Contracts awarding work to private parties should not be cancelled without assigning reasons: SC

‘How can a contract be terminated without assigning any reason? A private person invests in pursuance of the award of contract,’ Justice D.Y. Chandrachud said

Updated - May 08, 2024 04:49 pm IST

Published - May 08, 2024 04:48 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI

Contracts awarding work to private parties should not be cancelled without assigning reasons, the Supreme Court said on May 8, as it reserved its judgement on an appeal against a Calcutta High Court order.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud and justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said private parties, who make investments after bagging a contract, have a reasonable expectation of getting a return. "How can a contract be terminated without assigning any reason? A private person invests in pursuance of the award of contract," the CJI said.

Referring to the facts of the case, the CJI said no reason was given for cancellation of the contract.

A division bench of the Calcutta High Court had on May 25, 2023, upheld the verdict of a single judge bench which had approved the cancellation of the contract awarded to a firm headed by Subodh Kumar Singh Rathour.

The firm had secured a contract for maintaining two underpasses on the Eastern Metropolitan Bypass in Kolkata for 10 years. As part of the contract, the firm was allowed to place advertisements both inside and above the underpasses for which he was required to undertake some construction work.

However, the contract was terminated by KMDA (Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority) on February 7, 2023.

The KMDA had made it clear that it would refund the licence fee deposited by Rathour and the cost incurred by him on construction activity, maintenance etc.

Senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, appearing for the KMDA, told the Supreme Court that a fresh contract has now been awarded to another party and Rathour can be compensated.

Senior advocate Shyam Divan, who represented Rahour, said though he did not want disruption of maintenance activities at the underpasses, the impugned communication by which the contract was cancelled, has to be set aside. "We will close it for the judgement," the CJI said.

