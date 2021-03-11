Business

Contract management firm Icertis gets $80 mn

Contract management firm Icertis received an investment of $80 million, almost tripling its valuation to $2.8 billion, as per the company. The latest round, Series F, was led by existing investor B Capital Group with participation from Greycroft, Meritech Capital Partners, Premji Invest, PSP Growth and e.ventures. Icertis, which works with clients such as Apple and Microsoft, has so far raised $280 million. The earlier round, two years ago, had valued the company at almost $1 billion.

Started by Samir Bodas and Manish Darda, Icertis provides cloud-based software that allows companies to manage all their contracts.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 11, 2021 10:50:37 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/contract-management-firm-icertis-gets-80-mn/article34047094.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY