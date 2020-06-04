Construction sector hits a wall

The construction industry, which mirrors the economy, is expected to take a huge blow from the extended lockdown to stem the COVID-19 pandemic spread.

The construction industry hit a wall as along with external risks such as weak global demand, supply disruptions, and global financial shocks, the economy now faces factory shutdowns, reduced discretionary spending, and delayed capex cycle.

A Crisil Research analysis indicates a 12-16% contraction in construction investments for the industry this fiscal to ₹7.3 lakh crore from ₹8.6 lakh crore in fiscal 2020.

The estimate factors lower capex by central and state governments due to diversion of funds towards healthcare, public welfare and social obligations.

This, at a time when their finances are already strained and gross budgetary support to infrastructure is expected to decline due to lower revenue receipts.

Budgetary allocation to infrastructure by the Central Government for fiscal 2021, is lower compared with fiscal 2020. It also factors the lockdown impacting construction activity and movement of labour in the first half of fiscal 2021.

With construction activities deferred, players in the construction sector are expected to log a 13-17% drop in revenue in fiscal 2021.

“What’s worse, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) margins are estimated at 4-6% for the fiscal, down from 7-9% expected in the preceding one,” a Crisil statement said.

With the continuing lockdown, labour issues and supply chain disruptions, Crisil Research believes the current quarter will be a washout.

The government allowed construction of roads in rural belts and irrigation and renewable energy projects in virus-free zones or regions with no positive cases in the preceding 28 days from April 20.

However, construction companies face challenges in arranging transportation and accommodation for labour, maintaining social distancing at construction sites, obtaining clearances from district officials for intra- and inter-district projects, and ensuring raw material availability.

Industries such as transportation, quarrying, steel, cement and forging need to be up and running for meeting the raw material requirements of the construction sector. Add to this the workforce issues and the need to have permits and clearances in place before construction can resume, the sector is likely to take some time to return to normalcy even after the lockdown is lifted.

The bulk of construction activity, therefore, will likely resume only in the third quarter this fiscal.

Construction activity across the country ground to a halt about two months ago because of the lockdown.

States had accounted for 40-45% of the construction investments between fiscals 2015 and 2020, but their overall infrastructure spend was declining well before the pandemic set in.

Now, their wherewithal is set to decrease anew because the lockdown will cull receipts from direct and indirect taxes, and excise duties (no alcohol sales, and severely curtailed petrol and diesel sales). States also have to divert funds to meet healthcare and social emergencies spawned by the pandemic.

The upshot will be that states most affected by the pandemic – Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal – which together accounted for a fourth of infrastructure spending in the past five fiscals, may come up short on money for infrastructure build-out.