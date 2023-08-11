HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

City Union Bank Q1 net rose marginally to ₹227 cr.

August 11, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

City Union Bank Ltd. (CUB) reported standalone net profit for the June quarter rose marginally to ₹227 crore from ₹225 crore during the year-earlier period due to a drop in other income and increase in non-performing assets.

“Last year in the comparable quarter, we had a big recovery. Basically, it is a stable performance and comparable with last year. We are expecting a double-digit growth for full year,” said its CEO and MD N. Kamakodi.

Interest income grew by 15% to ₹1,266 crore, net interest income remained flat at ₹523 crore (₹525 crore). Net interest margin declined to 3.67% from 3.95%, the private sector lender said.

Gross non-performing assets increased to 4.91% of total advances from 4.65%, while net non-performing assets declined to 2.51% from 2.89%.

“There was a slippage between the end of the last quarter and audit that have not been reckoned this year. Otherwise, the recovery would have been more than ₹80 crore. It will be set right in the coming quarter,” Mr. Kamakodi said.

Total business grew by 5% to ₹94,060 crore, of which deposits accounted for ₹51,655 crore. Current account savings account grew by 3% to ₹15,893 crore.

The bank had a capital adequacy ratio of 23.02%. The bank made a provision of ₹187 crore against ₹222 crore. Provision coverage ratio stood at 70% against 64%.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.