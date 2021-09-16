Citroen unveils C3 hatchback

French carmaker Citroen on Thursday globally unveiled C3, a versatile hatchback that will be launched in India by the first half of 2022.

New C3 is the first model in a family of three vehicles under Citroen’s C-cubed programme developed and produced in India and South America and will be sold in these two regions over the next three years, Roland Bouchara, CEO and MD, Stellantis, India told The Hindu.

According to him, C3 is a modern hatchback designed to meet the needs and road conditions of the two regions, offering comfort and connectivity to progressive customers. It is a sub-4 metre in length.

To be produced in Tiruvallur near Chennai, C3 will have an indigenisation level of more than 90%. It is based on CMP modular platform. In India, it is aimed at newly-married consumers in their thirties and the emerging middle class.

“Ensuring Citroen’s future requires a greater international presence, by becoming stronger in all the markets in which we operate, including South America, the Middle East, Africa, Asia and China, and by opening up to others, including India," said Vincent Cobee, Citroen CE.

“We are rolling out an ambitious product plan in order to achieve this, which will see the launch of three internationally-oriented models in three years,” he added.