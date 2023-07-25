HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CBIC detects GST evasion of almost ₹11,000 crore, over 9,300 fake registrations

CBIC has identified more than 25,000 GST-registered entities suspected to be fake, Minister of State for Finance Choudhary informs RS

July 25, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - NEW DELHI 

The Hindu Bureau

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has detected Goods and Services Tax (GST) evasion of almost ₹11,000 crore and identified more than 9,300 fake registrations after a special compliance drive over the past two months, the Finance Ministry informed Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. 

Responding to a query from former Bihar Finance Minister and a member of the Upper House of Parliament Sushil Kumar Modi on fake GST registrations and tax evasion, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Choudhary shared details of the special drive that began on May 16 and was underway till July 9. 

“Central Tax Administration (CBIC) has detected tax evasion amounting to ₹10,901.94 crore and realised ₹45.35 crore. Further, ITC [input tax credits] amounting to ₹470.04 crore has been blocked during this period,” Mr. Choudhary said.  

While the CBIC had identified more than 25,000 GST-registered entities who were suspected to be fake, it managed to confirm 9,369 such firms as fake. So far, registrations had been suspended for 5,775 entities and cancelled for another 3,300-odd firms. Effectively, the two-month compliance drive had detected more such cases than the 8,421 entities found throughout 2022-23.

Just five States accounted for almost 60% of the suspected fake registrations, led by Delhi (4,311), Uttar Pradesh (3,262), Haryana (2,818) and Gujarat (2,569). While Delhi and Uttar Pradesh also topped in terms of registrations that were confirmed to be fake, with 3,320 such cases, they were followed by Maharashtra, with 849 such cases and Tamil Nadu, with 805 fake entities. In Gujarat, 657 registrations were confirmed to be fake. 

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.