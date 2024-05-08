GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Canara Bank Q4 net profit rises 18% to ₹3,757 crore

Published - May 08, 2024 09:32 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Representational photo

Representational photo | Photo Credit: RAJESH. N

Canara Bank’s fourth quarter net profit rose 18.33% year-on-year to ₹3,757 crore on better interest incomes and decline in provisions, the lender reported on Wednesday. For the whole fiscal FY24, net profit rose 37.25% to ₹14,554 crore from ₹ 10,604 crore a year earlier.

The interest margins improved despite tough competition for raising deposits, said MD & CEO K. Satyanarayana Raju.

The bank’s capital adequacy ratio (CAR) stood at 16.28%, with common equity Tier-1 at 11.58%.

Net interest income (NII) expanded by 11.18% to ₹9,580 crore in Q4 of FY24, compared with ₹8,617 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. The board recommended a 161% dividend for FY24, against a 120% dividend it paid last year.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.