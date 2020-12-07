Business Live:

The benchmark stock indices have opened the day on a

Join us as we follow the top business news through the day.

11:30 AM

11:00 AM

Bank of Japan is now the biggest owner of Japanese stocks

The BOJ has become the biggest owner of Japanese stocks with a $434 billion portfolio, according to one estimate.https://t.co/BWrlYrFkKQ pic.twitter.com/ZqsXs8zxkK — Tracy Alloway (@tracyalloway) December 6, 2020

10:40 AM

PTI reports: "

10:20 AM

FDI equity inflows into India cross $500 billion milestone

Foreign direct investment (FDI) equity inflows into India crossed the $ 500 billion milestone during April 2000 to September 2020 period, firmly establishing the country’s credentials as a safe and key investment destination in the world.

According to the data of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), the inflows during the period stood at $500.12 billion.

About 29 % of the FDI came through the Mauritius route. It was followed by Singapore (21 %), the U.S., the Netherlands, Japan (each 7 %), and the UK (6 %).

India received $144.71 billion from Mauritius and about $106 billion from Singapore during the period under review.

The other big investors have been from Germany, Cyprus, France and Cayman Islands.

10:00 AM

Reuters reports: "

9:30 AM

November blues for gold

Precious metals took a knock in November with Comex gold witnessing its worst month in four years. The improvement in economic fundamentals across the globe, along with progress in COVID-19 vaccine development played a key role in pulling down the price of precious metals in November.

Comex gold closed 5.3% lower to settle at $1,780.9 an ounce. Comex silver lost 4.7% to settle at $22.53 an ounce.

In the domestic market, MCX gold futures lost 5.7% to close at ₹47,918 per 10 gm. MCX silver futures closed 3.6% lower to end at ₹60,222 a kg.

As anticipated, Comex gold ruled weak and dropped way below the target zone of $1,825-$1,840. As the target has been achieved, there is a possibility of a short-term bounce in price. A rise to $1,865-1,870 appears likely in the short-term.