Business Live: Govt to take action for non payment of AGR dues

9:30 AM

Telcos still owe Centre ₹1.30 lakh crore in AGR dues

The Centre on Wednesday said it had till now received only ₹15,896.51 crore from telecom firms as payment towards their adjusted gross revenue-related dues.

This is about 11% of the total estimated dues of ₹1,46,336.98 crore, leaving ₹1,30,440.47 crore still to be paid ahead of the next Supreme Court hearing on the issue on March 17.

Replying to a query on whether the government proposed to take any action over non-compliance of order on payment of dues, Minister of State for Communications Sanjay Dhotre said the government had directed the licensees to make the payments in accordance with the October 24, 2019, Supreme Court order.

9:15 AM

Govt to take action for non-payment of AGR dues

The government has directed the telecom service providers (TSPs) to make payments as per the Supreme Court judgment on AGR and in case of non-payment action will be taken as per licence agreements.

This was stated in reply to a question in Lok Sabha on Wednesday by Minister of State for Communications Sanjay Dhotre.

Dhotre said that the government has directed the TSPs to make payments as per the Supreme Court judgement of October 24, 2019.

In case of non—payment of dues to Department of Telecommunications, the government will take action as per the licence conditions of the TSPs.

In a reply to a related question, Dhotre said the Supreme Court had detached the public sector undertakings (PSUs) from the AGR judgement and directed them to seek relief from the appropriate forum. IANS