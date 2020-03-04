Industry

SBI Cards IPO subscribed 15.49 times

Non-institutional investors have one extra day to put in bids for shares of the card company

The initial public offer of SBI Cards and Payment Services, which closed for bidding for institutional investors on Wednesday, was subscribed 15.49 times, with bids received for nearly 155.4 crore equity shares as against 10.03 crore shares on offer in the price band of ₹750 to ₹755.

The segment reserved for institutional investors was subscribed nearly 57 times, with bids received for nearly 139 crore equity shares. While the retail segment has been subscribed 1.77 times, the portion reserved for employees was subscribed 3.29 times till Wednesday. Further, the portion reserved for high net worth individuals was subscribed 2.19 times.

Non-institutional investors have one extra day to put in bids for shares of the card company.

