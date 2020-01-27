Business Live: Rupee slips 18 paise to 71.51 against US dollar in early trade

10:10 AM

Rupee slips 18 paise to 71.51 against US dollar in early trade

The rupee opened on a weak note and declined by 18 paise to 71.51 against the US dollar in opening trade on Monday, tracking weak opening in domestic equities and strengthening of the American currency overseas.

Forex traders said weak opening in domestic equities dragged the local unit, while easing crude prices and foreign fund inflows supported the rupee and restricted the downfall.

The rupee opened weak at 71.51 at the interbank forex market, down 18 paise over its previous close.

The domestic currency however, gained some lost ground and was quoted at 71.44 against US dollar at 1002 hrs. PTI

9:50 AM

Sensex drops over 250 pts; Nifty below 12,200

Market benchmark Sensex tumbled over 250 points in opening session on Monday tracking losses in index-heavyweights HDFC duo, Kotak Bank and Reliance Industries amid weak global cues.

The 30-share BSE index was trading 240.72 points or 0.58 per cent lower at 41,372.47. Similarly, the broader NSE was trading 76.70 points, or 0.63 per cent, down at 12,171.55.

Top losers in the Sensex pack included Tata Steel, Kotak Bank, HDFC twins, Hero Motocorp, SBI and Tech Mahindra.

On the other hand, UltraTech Cement, ICICI Bank, M&M, Titan and NTPC were trading on a positive note.

According to analysts, global investors increasingly turned nervous as fears over the global economic impact of the deadly China virus extended last week’s selloff. PTI