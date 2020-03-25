Business Live: Banks likely to allow delays in loan repayments due to lockdown

10:15 AM

"Unlimited QE" weakens the dollar

The US Federal Reserve's decision on Monday to flush the economy with freshly printed dollars, while encouraging for stocks, has had an adverse effect on the value of the dollar.

IANS reports: "The US dollar declined in late trading on Tuesday after the Federal Reserve offered unlimited quantitative easing (QE) policy and other measures.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, decreased 0.42 per cent at 102.0339 in late trading.

“The Fed’s decisive action is showing an effect,” as it increased its interventions package and got out “the heavy artillery,” Thu Lan Nguyen, analyst at Commerzbank Research, said in a note on Tuesday.

The US central bank announced on Monday a plan to purchase US treasuries and agency mortgage—backed securities with no limit to help markets function more efficiently amid coronavirus uncertainty."

10:00 AM

Distilleries step in to meet jump in demand for hand sanitizers

The increased demand for hand sanitizers, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, has got distilleries that usually make alcoholic drinks responding quickly to a new market opportunity.

Within days, distilleries have completely transformed themselves into facilities manufacturing essential hand sanitizers.

Distilleries are switching gears to pump out hand sanitizer as global demand increases while the coronavirus spreads.https://t.co/wfoEs88tAt — MarketWatch (@MarketWatch) March 25, 2020

9:45 AM

Banks likely to allow delays in loan repayments

As the nation-wide shutdown gets underway, regulators are taking steps to ease some of the pain likely to be experienced by bank customers.

PTI reports: "The Reserve Bank is likely to allow banks to give relaxation to customers in paying their EMIs as the forced lockdown across sectors due to coronavirus pandemic has impacted earnings severely, crippling repaying capacity of many businesses and individuals, sources said.

Many industry representatives have already demanded the government to allow late repayment of loans as businesses are badly hit due to no activity as the spread of coronavirus has led to a forced lockdown across the nation as well as globally.

While, individuals mainly who are self-employed, have small businesses, have to pay towards rents for shops, small vendors etc have taken loans for various purposes such as home, car, business or any other personal requirements are more concerned about their immediate loan liabilities.

A bank customer who runs a business and has to pay up towards loan will have to pay up from savings as there has been no business recently."

9:30 AM

Sensex, Nifty get off to a slow start

The benchmark indices started the morning without much action with both the Sensex and the Nifty showing little gains.

The Sensex was up around 200 points while the Nifty was trading at around 7,850.

Overnight, the Dow Jones surged over 11% to record its best day since 1933 as investors got excited about the prospects of a massive government stimulus to revive the US economy.