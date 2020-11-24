Business Live:

Join us as we follow the top business news through the day.

9:30 AM

General Motors will recall 7 million vehicles for air bag issue worldwide

General Motors Co will recall 7 million vehicles worldwide with potentially dangerous Takata air bag inflators after a U.S. safety agency said Monday it had rejected the Detroit automaker's petition to avoid the callback.

The recall is expected to cost the Detroit automaker $1.2 billion.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said GM must recall 5.9 million 2007-2014 model year trucks and SUVs because the inflators “are at risk of the same type of explosion after long-term exposure to high heat and humidity as other recalled Takata inflators.”

GM has estimated in securities filings it would cost $1.2 billion if it were required to replace air bag inflators it had sought to avoid fixing. The company confirmed the estimated cost Monday. GM said it will recall 7 million vehicles worldwide, including 544,000 in Canada.