Business Live: Stocks fail to bounce back as selling persists

9:45 AM

Stocks fail to bounce back

The benchmark stock indices had a strong opening this morning but lost most gains within minutes.

The Sensex and the Nifty were up close to 5% this morning after yesterday's heavy losses but lost most of their gains to trade with gains of around 1%.

It is worth noting that stocks have witnessed strong intermittent rallies since the time they started crashing earlier this month. Investors, however, have continued to sell into these rallies.

Meanwhile, the rupee has shown some strength.

PTI reports: "The Indian rupee witnessed marginal recovery in early trade and appreciated by 18 paise to 76.02 against the US dollar on Tuesday tracking positive opening in domestic equities.

At the interbank foreign exchange the rupee opened at 76.02, registering a rise of 18 paise over its previous close.

On Monday, rupee had settled at 76.20 against the greenback."

9:30 AM

Coronavirus lockdown affects delivery of essential goods

The lockdown of cities and states across the country has affected the free movement of many essential goods, say e-commerce players. This could further depress economic activity.

PTI reports: "With lockdowns being imposed in various parts of the country to contain the spread of coronavirus, e-commerce players, including Amazon India, on Monday faced disruption in the delivery of even essential products to their customers.

Online retailers pointed out that their delivery staff is being stopped by local police and urged authorities to streamline the movement of delivery agents and goods.

Industry watchers said there is an urgent need to clarify the kind of products that are allowed to be delivered by ecommerce companies.

Further, they said there is a need for uniform classification of essential items across various states and that instructions need to flow down clearly to the last mile, where the delivery agents are facing issues."

9:15 AM

Stocks set to bounce back after worst fall in history

In the pre-open minutes, the Nifty was up around 3% while the Sensex gained 4% as investor sentiment improved after yesterday's historic fall.

Yesterday, the Sensex witnessed its worst fall in history, crashing over 13% over the nation-wide economic shutdown to control the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.