Business Live: Sensex down over 1,800 points at open, Nifty below 8,000 as market crash continues

9:45 AM

Investors seek safety in cash amid market turmoil

As stocks across the world continue to crash in what is termed as the sharpest bear market in history, investors aren't turning to bonds, or even gold for safety.

Instead, they are turning towards cash.

Reuters reports: "Stocks, bonds, gold and commodities fell as the world struggles to contain coronavirus and investors and businesses scramble for hard cash.

Nearly every stock market in Asia was down and circuit breakers were hit in Seoul, Jakarta and Manila. Traders reported huge strains in bond markets as distressed funds sold any liquid asset to cover losses in stocks and redemptions from investors.

Benchmark 10-year sovereign bond yields in Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia, Korea and Singapore and Thailand surged as prices tumbled. Gold fell 1% and copper hit its downlimit in Shanghai.

“We're in this phase where investors are just looking to liquidate their positions,” said Prashant Newnaha, senior interest rate strategist at TD Securities in Singapore."

9:20 AM

Stocks crash at open

The Nifty and the Sensex are down about 6.5%, just minutes after open, as the coronavirus scare continues to rattle markets.

The Sensex is down over 1,800 points at the moment while the Nifty is trading is below the 8,000 mark.

Overnight, US stocks were down over 6%

9:15 AM

Yes Bank back in business, extends hours

The moratorium on Yes Bank, which came into effect from March 5 with cash withdrawals capped at ₹50,000, was lifted at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, allowing the lender to resume all operations including digital payment channels such as Immediate Payment Service (IMPS) and National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT), among others.

“Our banking services are now operational. You can now experience the full suite of our services. Thank you for your patience and co-operation,” the private sector lender said.