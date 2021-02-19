Business Live:

Telcos deposit ₹13,475 cr. for spectrum auction

Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea have submitted a total earnest money deposit (EMD) of ₹13,475 crore for the spectrum auction scheduled to start from March 1, according to information disclosed by the Department of Telecom on Thursday.

The total EMD amount is close to one-fourth of the amount required to be eligible for buying all spectrum, worth a base price of ₹3.92 lakh crore, put on the block.

