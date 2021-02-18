Business

Jan. local air traffic grows 5% over Dec.

Domestic air traffic grew 5% in January over the preceding month with carriers ferrying a total of 77.34 lakh passengers, according to DGCA’s monthly report.

IndiGo increased its market share to 54.3% from 53.9% in the previous month. It was followed by SpiceJet with a share of 12.8% and Air India at 10.3%. SpiceJet continued to record the highest passenger load factor (average seat occupancy) at 76.6%, followed by Vistara (70%) and IndiGo (69.3%).

In the pandemic-hit 2020, airlines ferried a total of 6.3 crore passengers, marking a decline of 56% from 2019’s 14.41 crore.

