Business Live: Shares rise as investors bet on strong earnings

10:20 AM

Shiv Nadar steps down as HCL Chairman

IT firm HCL Technologies on Friday posted 31.7% rise in consolidated net profit at ₹2,925 crore for the June 2020 quarter, and said that Shiv Nadar has stepped down from the Chairman’s role.

Mr. Nadar’s daughter, Roshni Nadar Malhotra, will succeed him with immediate effect.

The IT major had registered a net profit of ₹2,220 crore in the April-June 2019 quarter (as per US GAAP), HCL Technologies said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue grew 8.6% to ₹17,841 crore in the quarter under review, from ₹16,425 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

10:00 AM

Sensex jumps over 200 points in early trade; Nifty tops 10,800

The bourses have opened on a positive note this morning.

PTI reports: "Equity benchmark Sensex jumped over 200 points in early trade on Friday tracking gains in index-heavyweights HDFC twins, HUL, Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 217.95 points, or 0.60 per cent, higher at 36,689.63.

Similarly, the NSE Nifty rose 71.50 points, or 0.67 per cent, to 10,811.45.

Tata Steel was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying around 4 per cent, followed by ONGC, HCL Tech, Bajaj Finance, HUL, HDFC duo, Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank.

On the other hand, Infosys, TCS, M&M and Tech Mahindra were among the laggards.

In the previous session, the BSE barometer ended 419.87 points, or 1.16 per cent, higher at 36,471.68, and the broader Nifty surged 121.75 points, or 1.15 per cent, to end at 10,739.95.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Thursday, offloading equities worth Rs 1,091.08 crore, provisional exchange data showed.

According to traders, positive earnings reports from key index components led to stock-specific buying, lifting benchmarks in early trade.

Gains were, however, capped as spike in coronavirus cases weighed on investor sentiment."

9:30 AM

India needs holistic ecosystem to rebuild its API industry: PwC Study

India, in the short term, should focus on providing production incentives for critical active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) to encourage investments to achieve self sufficiency in API manufacturing, PwC India said in a study called “Reviving India’s API industry”.

Besides, India should provide subsidies in form of cheaper utilities like power and water, faster environment clearances and facilitate alternative sources of imports, it added.

It said the country needs a holistic and conducive ecosystem to rebuild its API manufacturing capabilities.

From a long term perspective, India needs to develop two to three large clusters and provide plug-and-play infrastructural support in dedicated zones for manufacturing APIs and encourage industry-academia initiatives, the study said.