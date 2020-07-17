COVID-19 | IndiGo allows reservation of two seats for single passenger

IndiGo launched a scheme on July 17 allowing passengers to book two seats for themselves as an additional safety measure amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“The charges for the extra seat will be effectively up to 25% of the original booking cost. This offer is effective travel starting July 24, 2020,” the airline said in a statement.
The low-cost carrier said the “6E double seat” scheme will not be available through travel portals, IndiGo call centre or airport counters. The scheme can only be availed using IndiGo’s website.
Lack of social distancing by other passengers is a top concern among flyers, according to a survey by IndiGo that was conducted online between June 20 and June 28 among 25,000 travellers.
“Factors such as lack of social distancing by other passengers (62% of respondents), quarantine measures by States (55%) and sitting in the aircraft with so many people (55%) have been identified as key deterrents for air travel,” the survey said.
On July 17, IndiGo’s chief strategy and revenue officer Sanjay Kumar said, “Even though air travel is the safest mode of travel at this point, we understand the customers’ emotional need for safety.”
“We had been receiving such requests and are happy to introduce the option to book two seats for a single passenger to ensure additional safety,” he added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath