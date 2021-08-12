Business news live: Indian benchmark indices open higher

9:19 A.M.

Indian benchmark indices open higher

Indian indices opened higher on Thursday. BSE Sensex opened at 54,641.22, up 115.29 points, while Nifty opened at 16,303.65, up 21.4 points.

On Wednesday, the 30-share BSE index rose 28.73 points or 0.05% to close at 54,525.93, while the broader NSE Nifty inched up 2.15 points or 0.01% to close at 16,282.25.

9:09 A.M.

Asian shares fall as Delta fears eclipse Wall Street uptick

Asian shares failed to follow a strong close on Wall Street with fears about the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus weighing on sentiment even as tame U.S. inflation eased fears the Federal Reserve would rush to reduce its economic support, Reuters reported.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 0.25% in early trading, dragged by a 0.24% decline in Chinese blue-chips. The Hong Kong benchmark fell 0.2% while Australian shares were largely flat and Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.35%.

9:00 A.M.

Slowing inflation growth lifts Dow, S&P to records

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 closed at record levels on Wednesday, as data indicated U.S. inflation growth may have peaked, while sectors tied to economic growth advanced on the heels of the passage of a large infrastructure bill, a Reuters report noted.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 35,484.97, up 220.30 points or 0.62%, the S&P 500 rose 10.95 points or 0.25% to close at 4,447.70, and the Nasdaq Composite ended at 14,765.14, down 22.95 or 0.16%.