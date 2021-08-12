Technology

Accenture restores affected systems after reported ransomware attack

Accenture restores affected systems after reported ransomware attack.   | Photo Credit: ALBERT GEA

Accenture said it has fully restored certain affected systems, after a CNBC reporter tweeted of a hacker group saying it attacked the IT consulting firm using LockBit ransomware and threatened to release the data in several hours.

(Subscribe to our Today's Cache newsletter for a quick snapshot of top 5 tech stories. Click here to subscribe for free.)

"Through our security controls and protocols, we identified irregular activity in one of our environments. We immediately contained the matter and isolated the affected servers," Accenture said in a statement on Wednesday.

"We fully restored our affected systems from backup, and there was no impact on Accenture's operations, or on our clients' systems."

Accenture provides management and technology consulting services to clients including e-commerce giant Alibaba, Cisco and Alphabet Inc's Google, according to their 2020 annual report.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 12, 2021 10:10:11 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/technology/accenture-restores-affected-systems-after-reported-ransomware-attack/article35869304.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY