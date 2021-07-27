Business news live: Most Asian stock indices open in green, rise cautiously

People walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India.   | Photo Credit: AP

 

9:00 A.M.

Most Asian stock indices open in green, rise cautiously

Major Asian stock indices opened in green on Tuesday, expect Hang Seng. Japan’s Nikkei opened at 27,911.93, up 78.64 points, and Topix at 1,934.18, up 8.56 points, while South Korea’s Kospi opened at 3,244.43, up 19.48 points.      

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng, opened at 26,011.51, down 180.81 points after closing at 26,192.32 on Monday. The stock index took a hit on Monday as Chinese technology and education stocks plunged amid regulatory fears.

Traders in the Asian equity market would keep an eye on the earnings announcements from major U. S. firms as well as the U.S. Federal Reserve’s policy meeting this week.

