Business news live | Indian indices rise in early trade

9:46 A.M.

Oil prices climb ahead of OPEC meeting

Oil prices regained some ground after steep falls in the previous session, ahead of a meeting by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries.

Brent crude futures gained 2.22%, to $70.78 a barrel, while U.S. WTI crude futures jumped 1.9%, to $67.43 per barrel.

9:22 A.M.

Indian indices rise in early trade

Indian indices opened higher amid mixed global cues and advanced in early trade. At 9:20 A.M., the Sensex was up 639.38 or 1.12% to 57,704.25, while Nifty rose to 17,187.65, up 204.45 or 1.2%.

On Tuesday, the 30-share Sensex fell 195.71 points or 0.34% to close at 57,064.87 after rallying over 900 points in the session. Similarly, the Nifty declined 70.75 points or 0.41% to end at 16,983.20.

9:00 A.M.

Asian share markets rise

Asian stocks rose from a one-year low as U.S. share futures recovered from the previous day’s selloff, but uncertainty over the impact of the Omicron variant kept investors on edge.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.6%, a day after the benchmark touched its lowest since November 2020. In Japan, Nikkei gained 0.81% and Topix added 0.82%. South Korea’s Kospi was trading 1.62% higher. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index was up 1.46%.

In U.S., S&P 500 futures rose 0.6% and Nasdaq futures rose 0.7% as sentiment turned after Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite had all closed down over 1.5%.

