Business Matters | Why is it a good thing for companies to move away from metros?

September 06, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST

The IT industry’s representative association, Nasscom, last week brought out a report along with Deloitte. It said that as against the 7 metro hubs in India – Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bangalore and Pune, there are now 26 emerging destinations that look promising for investments.

If you are a city-bred person, and come from an elite neighbourhood, you’d likely have been a bully some time in your life, cracking a joke or two at the expense of a friend who comes from a more modest place. But what if we tell you now, (forget a modest neighbourhood) those from smaller towns in India may have a far better lifestyle with adequate employment opportunities in their own regions, than they could have had say, 20 years ago? Here is how.

Script and presentation: K. Bharat Kumar

Production: Shibu Narayan

Videography: Thamodharan Bharath