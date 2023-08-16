HamberMenu
Business Matters | Is ‘Make-at-home’ good industrial policy?

Is ‘Make-at-home’ good industrial policy?

In this episode of Business Matters, we discuss the Government’s import restriction on laptops and tablets and the possible reasons for this immediate effect.

August 16, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST

K. Bharat Kumar

The government of India introduced restrictions on the import of laptops and tablets. The restriction is that only on prior grant of licence can any import take place. This was with immediate effect. With some intense pushback from the industry, the effective date has been deferred to November 1.

Why this move suddenly? Is it to ensure key electronic products do not come from an unfriendly neighbour? Or is this an attempt to encourage local manufacturing and give a nudge to job creation?

Whatever the answers are, the more critical poser is, will this move serve its purpose?

Script and production: K. Bharat Kumar

Videography: Thamodharan Bharath

Production: Shibu Narayan

