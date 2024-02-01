GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Live

Budget 2024 political reactions LIVE updates | Not only an Interim Budget, but an inclusive, innovative Budget: PM Modi

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the interim Union Budget 2024 on February 1, following which reactions from various political parties have come in.

February 01, 2024 01:04 pm | Updated 01:34 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman holding a folder-case containing the Interim Budget 2024, poses for photograph as leaves for presentation of Budget during the ongoing session of Parliament in New Delhi, on February 1. Also seen in picture are Ministers of State Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary, and other officials at North Block Finance Ministry.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman holding a folder-case containing the Interim Budget 2024, poses for photograph as leaves for presentation of Budget during the ongoing session of Parliament in New Delhi, on February 1. Also seen in picture are Ministers of State Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary, and other officials at North Block Finance Ministry. | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the sixth Budget of her tenure. Ms. Sitharaman set a record by presenting the sixth Budget in a row — five annual Budgets and one interim — a feat achieved so far only by former Prime Minister Morarji Desai. 

Here are the reactions from parties, and leaders from across the political spectrum. 

(With inputs from agencies)

  • February 01, 2024 13:34
    Not only an Interim Budget, but an inclusive, innovative Budget: PM Modi

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the Interim Budget 2024 targets boosting capital expenditure in a big way while keeping fiscal deficit under control. He said this Budget is a guarantee for strengthening the foundation for making a developed India by 2047. “It has confidence of continuity, it will empower youth, poor, women and farmers, the four pillars of ‘developed India’. It is not only an Interim Budget, it is also inclusive and innovative Budget.”

  • February 01, 2024 13:22
    Corpus of ₹1 lakh crore will be game-changer: Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

    A corpus of ₹1 lakh crore to scale up research and innovation in sunrise domains will be a “game-changer policy”, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said.

    The comments by the Minister came following the announcement of the research corpus in the interim Budget 2024-25. “The research corpus fund will be a game-changer policy. India’s youth has now reached the stage where it has the strength and capability to meet the challenges and requirements globally besides fulfilling India’s requirements. The fund will be of great help in meeting the requirements for making India an economic superpower,” Mr. Pradhan said. 

    “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken great interest in innovation and has always stressed upon research...it has also been highlighted in the recommendations made in the New Education Policy,” he added.

  • February 01, 2024 13:08
    We are empowering poor, women, farmers, youth: BJP MP Poonam Mahajan

    February 1, BJP MP Poonam Mahajan has said that the BJP-led government is empowering the poor, women, farmers and youth for ‘Vikisit Bharat’.

    “A woman empowering the nation under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has always believed that the country has to go forward with women leading the country. We are empowering the poor, women, farmers and youth for the Vikisit Bharat. And the Prime Minister is not just taking India forward at national but global level and the world has its eyes set on India,” said Poonam Mahajan.

  • February 01, 2024 13:04
    Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM welcomes 300 units of free electricity

    Interim Budget 2024: “I welcome the Interim Budget and the decision that 300 units of free electricity will be provided to more than one crore households (through rooftop solarisation),” says Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya.

