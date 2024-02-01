February 01, 2024 13:22

Corpus of ₹1 lakh crore will be game-changer: Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

A corpus of ₹1 lakh crore to scale up research and innovation in sunrise domains will be a “game-changer policy”, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said.

The comments by the Minister came following the announcement of the research corpus in the interim Budget 2024-25. “The research corpus fund will be a game-changer policy. India’s youth has now reached the stage where it has the strength and capability to meet the challenges and requirements globally besides fulfilling India’s requirements. The fund will be of great help in meeting the requirements for making India an economic superpower,” Mr. Pradhan said.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken great interest in innovation and has always stressed upon research...it has also been highlighted in the recommendations made in the New Education Policy,” he added.