Union Budget 2022 | People friendly; creates new opportunities for jobs and growth, says PM Modi

He said the provisions in the Union Budget also aim to make agriculture lucrative and full of new opportunities

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 1 said the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was “people friendly, progressive” and full of possibilities for infrastructure, investment, growth and jobs.

In a televised statement, Mr. Modi said an important aspect of the Union Budget was welfare of the poor. “It seeks to solve contemporary problems and create new opportunities for the common people,” he said.

“The Budget aims to ensure pucca house, toilet, tap water and gas connection for every poor household. At the same time focus is on modern Internet connectivity also,” the Prime Minister said.

The Budget this year has come with a new confidence of development amidst the once-in-a-century calamity, Mr. Modi said, adding that it will create new opportunities for common people along with providing strength to the economy.

The Prime Minister said the Budget is “full of opportunities for more Infrastructure, more investment, more growth and more jobs”.

“This will further open the green job sector. This Budget not only solves contemporary problems but also ensures bright future for the youth.” Mr. Modi said the Parvatmala scheme will create a modern system of transportation in hilly areas such as Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir and the Northeast.

“The quest for modernity and technology in every sphere of life through steps such as drones for farmers, Vande Bharat trains, digital currency, 5G services, national digital health ecosystem will hugely benefit our youth, middle class, poor, Dalit and backward classes.”

Along with the cleaning of the Ganga, which is the centre of faith of millions of Indians, the government will encourage natural farming on the banks of the river in the five States of Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal, the Prime Minister said.

“This is a significant step for the welfare of the farmers and this will also help in making Ganga chemical-free.” He said the provisions in the Union Budget also aim to make agriculture lucrative and full of new opportunities.

“Measures such as special fund for encouraging new agriculture startups and package for food processing industry will help in increasing income of farmers. More than ₹2.25 lakh crore are being transferred in the account of the farmers through MSP purchase,” he said.

Mr. Modi said along with record increase in the credit guarantee, many schemes have been announced in the Budget.

“India’s MSME sector will greatly be benefitted by the reservation of 68% of the Defence Capital Budget for the domestic industry. A total of ₹7.5 lakh crore worth of public investment will give new push to the economy and create new opportunities for small and other industries”, he said.