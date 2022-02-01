Union Budget 2022 | Outlay for capital expenditure stepped up by 35.4% to 7.5 lakh crores in 2022-23: FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed to issue sovereign green bonds to mobilise resources as part of the Government's borrowing programme

The outlay for capital expenditure in 2022-23 has been increased sharply by 35.4% in the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1, in the Parliament. The capital expenditure has been increased from ₹5.54 lakh crore to ₹7.50 lakh crore in 2022-23.



This is over 2.2 times the expenditure of 2019-20.



“The capital expenditure for FY23 will be 2.9% of the GDP and the effective capex of the Central Govt is estimated at 10.68 lakh crore which will be 4.1% of the GDP," Ms. Sitharaman said in her Budget speech.

Green Bonds

She added that public investment must take the lead to pump prime private investment and support demand.

She proposed to issue sovereign green bonds to mobilise resources as part of the Government's borrowing programme.

The Finance Minister also said that a world-class university will be allowed in GIFT (Gujarat International Finance Tec-City) IFSC (International Financial Services Centre) free from domestic regulation.

International arbitration centre will also be set up in GIFT city to provide faster dispute resolution, she added.

(With inputs from PTI)