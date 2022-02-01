Budget 2022

Union Budget 2022 | Government proposes to reduce MAT for cooperative societies to 15%, surcharge to 7%

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2022 in the Lok Sabha, in New Delhi on February 1, 2022. Videograb: PIB India  

The government proposes to reduce the minimum alternative tax (MAT) for cooperative societies from current 18.5% to 15% on a par with private companies, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on February 1.

Presenting the Budget 2022-23 in the Lok Sabha, she said the government has also proposed to reduce the surcharge on cooperative societies from the present 12% to 7% for those having total income of more than ₹1 crore up to ₹10 crore.

Explained | Understanding the formulation of the Budget

“To provide a level-playing field between cooperative societies and companies, I propose to reduce this rate (MAT) for the cooperative societies also to 15%,” the Finance Minister said.

Currently, the cooperative societies are required to pay MAT at the rate of 18.5%, while the companies paid at the rate of 15%, she added.

Reducing the surcharge on cooperative societies from the present 12% to 7%, she said the reduction in surcharge is for those having a total income of more than ₹1 crore to up to ₹10 crore.

“This will help in enhancing income of cooperative societies and its members who are mostly from the rural and from farming communities,” she added.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Union Budget
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 1, 2022 2:06:41 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/budget/union-budget-2022-government-proposes-to-reduce-mat-for-cooperative-societies-to-15-surcharge-to-7/article38358075.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY