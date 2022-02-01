Budget 2022 Live Updates | Sensex, Nifty open higher ahead of Budget presentation

Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, will be delivering her fourth Budget in the Parliament today.

This will the second consecutive year that a paperless budget will be presented.

The Economic Survey 2022, released on January 31st 2022, estimated the country's GDP to grow by 9.2% this year.

Here are the latest updates:

10.10 a.m.

Sensex, Nifty open higher ahead of Budget presentation

Sensex surged over 600 points and Nifty advanced 159 points in opening trade on February 1, ahead of the Union Budget 2022-23 presentation in Parliament.

The 30-share Sensex was trading 603.39 points or 1.04% higher at 58,617.56, and the broader Nifty rose 159.25 points or 0.92% to 17,499.10.

9.15 a.m.

Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, arrives at her North Block office, ahead of Budget 2022 presentation in the Parliament today.

Photo: R.V. Moorthy

9.10 a.m.

Experts want Centre to set aside ‘green expenditure’ funds

Ahead of the upcoming Union Budget, environmental experts on January 31 called for Budgetary allocation under “green expenditure” to show that India is serious about meeting the enhanced targets announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Conference of the Parties 26 in Glasgow.

They also said that India’s climate targets will require an investment of about $35 million in energy storage in this decade alone. The Budget for the fiscal year commencing April 1, 2022, will be presented on Tuesday by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

9.00 a.m.

India Inc. seek Budget sops from govt. for creating jobs

Ahead of the Union Budget 2022-23, Indian industry has urged the government to offer incentives for creating jobs, including special sops under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes already announced.

The plea assumes significance amid growing concerns about high unemployment levels in the country, even as a FICCI survey of manufacturing firms showed that 75% of firms don’t plan to hire in this quarter despite a marked increase in business volumes and orders in the October to December 2021 quarter.