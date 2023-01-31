Economic Survey 2022-23 live updates | Economic survey estimates 7% GDP growth in 2022-23

January 31, 2023 12:37 pm | Updated 01:14 pm IST

The Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, tabled the Economic Survey for the Financial Year 2022-23, after the President’s address,on the first day of the Union Budget Session 2023-24 today.

The Economic Survey 2022-23, will details the state of different sectors of the economy as well as reforms that should be undertaken to accelerate growth, generate employment and contain inflation.

Later in the day, the Chief Economic Advisor Dr. V. Anantha Nageswaran will address a press conference in New Delhi after the presentation of Economic Survey 2022-23 by Ms. Sitharaman in Parliament.

While the previous year’s Economic Survey focused on the Indian economy’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s document is expected to focus on the effects of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Earlier today the International Monetary Fund retained India’s growth projections, saying that the the economy will face some slowdown next fiscal year and projected the growth to 6.1% from 6.8% during the current fiscal ending March 31.

Here are the updates: