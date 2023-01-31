Expecting slowdown in Indian economy to 6.1% in 2023 from 6.8% in 2022, says IMF
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday said it is expecting some slowdown in the Indian economy next fiscal year and projected the growth to 6.1 % from 6.8% during the current fiscal ending March 31.
“Our growth projections actually for India are unchanged from our October Outlook. We have 6.8% growth for this current fiscal year, which runs until March, and then we’re expecting some slowdown to 6.1% in fiscal year 2023. And that is largely driven by external factors,” Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, Chief Economist and Director, Research Department of the IMF told reporters here.
“Growth in India is set to decline from 6.8% in 2022 to 6.1% in 2023 before picking up to 6.8% in 2024, with resilient domestic demand despite external headwinds,” said the IMF’s World Economic Outlook update.
“Another relevant point here is that if we look at both China and India together, they account for about 50% of world growth in 2023. So a very significant contribution,” he said.
“I want to say, we had a positive view on India in our October forecast. That positive view is largely unchanged,” Gourinchas said in response to a question.
In a blog post he wrote that India remains a bright spot. Together with China, it will account for half of global growth this year, versus just a 10th for the US and euro area combined, he added.- PTI
