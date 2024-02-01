GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three new economic corridors for railways, says Finance Minister in speech

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announces three new economic corridors for railways while introducing the Interim Budget for 2024 in the Lok Sabha

February 01, 2024 12:13 pm | Updated 12:37 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Energy, mineral and cement corridor, a port connectivity corridor and a high traffic density corridor will be set up, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech

Energy, mineral and cement corridor, a port connectivity corridor and a high traffic density corridor will be set up, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Touching upon measures that will be taken to expand India’s railway infrastructure, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced three major railway economic corridors. These include an energy, mineral and cement corridor, a port connectivity corridor and a high traffic density corridor.

Ms. Sitharaman said that railway projects have been identified under the PM Gati Shakti Yojana for enabling multi-modal connectivity. These will “improve logistics efficiency and reduce costs,” she said.

She also highlighted that decongestion of high traffic corridors will result in improving operations, which in turn would “result in safety and higher travel speeds for passengers.”

Ms. Sitharaman emphasised that these corridors, along with dedicated freight corridors, will “accelerate our GDP and reduce logistic costs.”

Interim Budget 2024 LIVE Coverage : Nirmala Sitharaman presents Budget

She announced that 40,000 normal rail bogeys will be converted to Vande Bharat standards, “to enhance safety, convenience and safety of passengers.”

Ms. Sitharaman also touched upon the aviation sector, saying that it has been “galvanized” in the past 10 years, and that the number of airports has increased to 149. In her speech, she indicated that expansion of existing and development of new airports would continue.

The roll-out of air connectivity to tier-2 and tier-3 schemes under Udaan scheme has been successful and Indian carriers have pro-actively placed orders for over 1,000 new aircraft, she shared.

Related Topics

budgets and budgeting / economy, business and finance / indian railways / transport

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.